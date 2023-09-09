Expatriate workers’ safety requires strong monitoring in countries of employment

Expatriate workers fall sick within a short time of going abroad following mandatory medical checkup. For 14 years, an average nine bodies of expatriate workers are arriving in the country every day, five of which come from the Middle East.

There are allegations regarding the deaths also. Yet, there is no second post-mortem after the body arrives in the country. For expatriate workers’ safety, strong monitoring is required in the country of their employment.

This were stated in the keynote of a roundtable titled ‘Expatriate workers’ safety and scope for justice: Our responsibliity’. The roundtable was held at Prothom Alo office in city’s Karwan Bazar area on Thursday.

It was jointly organised by national women lawyers’ association, Helvetas and Prothom Alo with the support of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Chairman of parliamentary caucus on migration and development, Shameem Haider Patwary said that it’s a question of justice for 40 to 50 million people including millions of expatriates and their families. Yet, the government pays little attention to this.

The government cannot think of any development beyond infrastructure. Whereas, the remittance can be increased to USD 50 billion if only they wish to. He demanded to make post-mortem facilities available right at the airport to verify suspicious death and torture.