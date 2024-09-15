Weak banks to get special cash support this week

The central bank, Bangladesh Bank, is set to facilitate liquidity support for the banks that have been struggling due to irregularities and corruption.

The boards of directors of these banks have already been replaced, and now they will receive liquidity support from strong banks, with Bangladesh Bank as guarantor.

Following the political changeover, the banking sector regulator shifted away from printing money for helping the weak banks to remain afloat. However, a special initiative has been taken to provide cash support to them, and the central bank officials are working tirelessly, even on the weekend, for its implementation.