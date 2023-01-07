Gold price tops Tk 90,000 a bhori for first time

The price of traditional gold has been set at Tk 61,878 per bhori, the release added.
BAJUS leaders said the price of gold has increased due to rise in the price of pure gold in local bullion market.
Until Saturday, the price of 22-carat gold was Tk 88,413 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold was Tk 84,389 per bhori while 18-carat gold was available at Tk 72,317 and traditional gold at Tk 60,303.
Price of (cadmium) silver has also been increased by Tk 1,715 per bhori.
With the latest price, 21-carat silver will be sold at Tk 1,633 per bhori, 18-carat silver at Tk 1,400 per bhori and traditional silver at Tk 1,050, according to the press release.