Gold price tops Tk 90,000 a bhori for first time

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) has increased the gold price by Tk 1,575 to Tk 2,333 per bhori with effect from Sunday.

With the latest price, 22-carat gold will be sold at record Tk 90,746 per bhori for the first time in the country while 21-carat gold will be sold at Tk 86,605 per bhori and 18-karat gold at Tk 74,241, BAJUS said in a press release on Saturday.