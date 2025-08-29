80pc families spend more than they earn

Eighty per cent of families in the country cannot cover household expenses as their monthly expenditure exceeds their income, said a survey of the private research organisation Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).

According to the PPRC study, the bottom 40 per cent of families in terms of population has an average monthly income of Tk 14,881, while their average monthly expenditure is Tk 17,387. The middle 40 per cent of families have an average monthly income of Tk 28,818, but their household expenditure stands at Tk 29,727.

The survey data shows about 80 per cent of families in the country cannot earn according to their needs. As a result, they have to rely on loans to run their households. PPRC said 52 per cent of families are in debt for one purpose or another. Among these, the largest share has taken loans to meet household expenses. One-third of the families in the country are forced to borrow just to manage daily expenses.