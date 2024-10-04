30pc factories open in Gazipur on weekend
Thirty per cent of the factories opened in Gazipur on the weekend to recoup their losses inflicted by recent worker unrest with workers joining their factories in the morning defying rains.
Industry police were also deployed, in addition to the factory security guards.
According to industry police, unrest hit Gazipur recently after workers took to the streets demanding payment of arrears, a stop to layoffs, and more recruitment, disrupting the operation of most factories.
Nine factories were closed on Thursday and did not resume their operations on Friday.
Wishing anonymity, a factory owner from the Bhogra area said there was no worker unrest at their factory, but they closed the factory after demonstrations broke out in the adjacent factories. This disrupted their production severely. So, they opened the factory on Friday after talking to workers to meet the loss.
According to the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), there are currently 2,633 registered factories and 400-500 unregistered ones in Gazipur.
About 2.2 million workers are employed at these factories. After the fall of the Awami League government, workers began demonstrations pressing 18-point demands.
Factory owners also agreed to the workers’ demand after the meeting among government officials, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and worker leaders.
At the meeting, it was decided to increase workers’ attendance allowance by Tk 225, implement the minimum wage for workers at all factories and pay arrears by 10 October.
Gazipur industry police superintendent Mohammad Sarwar Alam told Prothom Alo that most factories were closed on Friday but about 30 per cent of the factories continued their operations to recoup their loss.
No unrest was reported from there, he added.