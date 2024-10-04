30pc factories open in Gazipur on weekend

Thirty per cent of the factories opened in Gazipur on the weekend to recoup their losses inflicted by recent worker unrest with workers joining their factories in the morning defying rains.

Industry police were also deployed, in addition to the factory security guards.

According to industry police, unrest hit Gazipur recently after workers took to the streets demanding payment of arrears, a stop to layoffs, and more recruitment, disrupting the operation of most factories.