Legal concession to Nagad digital bank

No single person or institution can own more than 10 per cent of a bank’s shares, stipulated in the Bank Companies Act. However, the Nagad Digital Bank Plc, which is waiting to start operations, is getting a special concession in this regard.

Nagad Digital Bank is owned by seven entrepreneurs with six of them are companies and one is an individual. Of the seven entrepreneurs, three companies have more than 10 per cent shares.

The government, however, says that the legal ban on not holding more than 10 per cent of the shares will not be applicable to them.