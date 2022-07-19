Inflation crosses 7.5pc

Living costs have been increasing in the country over the past couple of months with the rise of commodity prices. Thus, inflation has become a headache for the general people. Economists said actual inflation is higher than the BBS assessment.
According to the BBS data, food inflation rose to 8.37 per cent in the country at the end of June while non-food inflation was at 6.33 per cent.
That means people feel the pressure of inflation most while purchasing food. On the other hand, people living in village bear the burden of inflation more than those who live in the city.
According to the latest BBS data, inflation increased to 8.09 per cent in the rural areas and it stood at 6.62 per cent in urban areas. Food inflation rose to 8.93 per cent in villages and it topped 7 per cent in cities.