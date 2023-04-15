Heatwave increases living expenses

Shabnam Jahan, from capital’s Shewrapra, works in a private firm. She used to take a rickshaw ride for Tk 50 daily to go to her office at Mirpur 10. As the heat wave started recently, rickshaw pullers began charging an additional fare of Tk 20-20 a ride.

Likewise, hot weather contributes to a rise in other expenditures, with people concerned saying a prolongation of the heat wave is likely to affect the overall economy of the country.

According to the met office, heat waves has been sweeping in 90 per cent area of the country over the past couple of days with day temperature likely to rise more in the next couple of days.