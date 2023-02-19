Air Astra to start flights on Dhaka-Sylhet route from 23 February

Air Astra, the country's newest private airline, has decided to operate flights on Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka route from 23 February, a popular destination in northeastern Bangladesh.

Initially the airliner will operate two daily flights on this new route, reports BSS citing an airliner press release.

Earlier, on 24 November, 2022, the carrier started its maiden commercial operation with a flight on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route.

"We are able to add a new domestic destination just after three months of inaugural flight as Air Astra got its third narrow body ATR 72-600 aircraft... our flights would give more options to choose to the air travelers," Air Astra chief executive officer (CEO) Imran Asif said.

The airliner also operates flights on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka and Dhaka-Chittagong-Dhaka route daily.

Air Astra aimed to achieve the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Programme within the first year of operation as the first ever private carrier of Bangladesh.

IOSA is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system design provided by International Air Transport Association (IATA).