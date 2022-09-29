Hide and seek going on over inflation data

The month of September has neared the end, but the authorities are yet to disclose the inflation data of August as a hide and seek game is going on over the inflation data.

It seems that the data is not being released as the inflation rate reached an alarming level when the experts smelled a rat behind the delay.

They said a kind of politics is underway centering the economic data.

Generally, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) prepares the inflation data of a month in the first week of the following month. The bureau prepared the inflation data in due time and submitted it to the planning ministry. But the official data is yet to be released as the planning ministry did not receive green signal from the high ups of the government.

According to sources of the planning ministry, the inflation exceeded 9 per cent in August and the food inflation reached a double-digit rate as per the BBS draft. It denotes that the inflation rose by three percentage points within a month.

Although the government did not disclose the rise in inflation rate, the limited-income people have already been feeling the heat.

The high inflation has increased the cost of living manifold, forcing the people to deal with constant pressure. The poor are getting poorer while the middle class people are also struggling to survive.

However, state minister for planning Shamsul Alam assured that the inflation data for the month of August will be released soon and there is nothing to panic about. But he did not mention any specific time.

In a conversation with Prothom Alo, the state minister also said the entire world has been going through a high inflation rate and it will continue rising in Bangladesh until October if the current situation is taken into account. Then the inflationary pressure will decrease slowly.

State minister Shamsul Alam said the inflation has an annual cycle and it maintains an increasing trend from July to October due to low crop production amid various natural disasters, including rain and flood. The inflation remains low from April to June.