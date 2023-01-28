Trade through Hili land port resumes after 2-day holiday

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port in Dinajpur resumed today after a two-day holiday on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, reports UNB.



Abdur Rahman Liton, president of Hili Customs C&F Agents Association, said that trade via the land port was suspended on January 26 and 27 due to India's 74th Republic Day and weekly government holiday.



“Export and import of goods via the port has restarted. Vehicles coming from India with goods have started entering the land port since noon,” said Abdur Rahman.



However, the movement of travellers through the land port has been as usual, said Md Badiuzzaman, in-charge of the Hili immigration check post.