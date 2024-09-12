Bangladesh seeks $5 bln in emergency support to boost forex reserves

“We are also negotiating for lower interest rates and extended loan tenures from Russia and China,” Yunus said in a televised address to the South Asian nation, as the government grapples with mounting foreign payments.

The $5 billion request includes $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1 billion from the World Bank, and an additional $1 billion from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as the government seeks to navigate the economic fallout of rising global prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The country’s $450-billion economy has been struggling since the war sharply increased the cost of fuel and food imports, forcing it to seek financial support from the IMF last year in the form of a $4.7-billion bailout.