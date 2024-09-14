Businessmen apprise US delegation of dollar crisis, law and order

Voicing concerns about ongoing unrest in the industrial sector and the overall law and order situation, business leaders said increased communication between the government and the business community is essential to restore normalcy in trade and commerce.

Local heads of various American companies operating in Bangladesh expressed this sentiment to a visiting US government delegation.

Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury, Brent Neiman, led the US delegation.

The meeting took place on Saturday morning at the residence of the US ambassador in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The nearly two-and-a-half-hour discussion covered a range of topics including Bangladesh's economic conditions, investment climate, banking and financial sectors, and law and order.

The meeting also addressed concerns related to the profits and dues owed by American business entities to the government.