RMG products to use ‘Bangladeshe Toiri’ label from Jan next

Regarding the minimum wage board, he said that they’ve already submitted three names to the labour ministry in response to their requirement. Once the ministry forms it, apparel manufacturers would voluntarily embrace the new pay.

In response to a question, Faruque said that Bangladesh would continue to benefit from Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) treatment from the EU, the UK, and other nations until 2029 due to its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category (LDCs).

However, the top body is aiming to extend it, at least through 2032, and the government is supporting their initiative as well.

They already have held meeting with the World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General, the EU’s senior officials, and the UK’s appropriate authority in this regard.

“Our objective is clear. After LDC graduation, we do not want to take punishment (impose responsibility) due to development trap. We might easily enter the global market as competitors if we can keep the GSP till 2032,” he added.

“We have two logics to expand facilities. First, we are facing economic crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which was their (US, EU) problem. The Second issue is, Bangladesh accepted 1.3 million Rohingyas, one of the highest ever refugee acceptances in the world,” he added.