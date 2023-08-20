How syndicates push up egg price

It is true that the price of poultry feeds soared due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but it came down later. Traders said they saw no significant surge in prices of poultry feeds throughout the last five to six months, rather the prices declined in some cases.

Hence, they see no logic to blame the high price of poultry feed for the exorbitant retail price of eggs.

The farmers rather voiced concerns over market dynamics and manipulation by intermediaries.

Faruk Ahmed, owner of a poultry farm in Narsingdi, said he collects 10,000 eggs daily from his farm of 12,000 chickens. He sold the eggs at Tk 10.70 each to traders on Friday.