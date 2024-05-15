Bangladesh is still grappling with the dollar crisis two years after it emerged in the country with the recent initiatives failing to bolster the country's reserves. According to the sources in the Bangladesh Bank, the reserve keeps dwindling as the dollar crisis prevails.

The total amount of reserve dwindled to USD 23.77 billion after clearing the due of the Asia Clearing Union (ACU) for the months of March and April. However, the reserve stands at USD 18.32 billion as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calculation method – BPM.

However, the actual reserve reportedly now stands at a little less than USD 13 billion. Actual reserve is that which doesn’t have any liability and can be utilised at any time.

The BB sources said, despite controlling imports, the government needs around USD 5 billion on average every month to clear the import liabilities. Therefore, it won’t be possible to bear the export cost for the next three months with the actual reserve.