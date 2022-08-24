International expo on textile technologies begins 31 August

Meherun said the proposed event was supposed to be held in 2020. But it could not be held due to the global pandemic of Covid-19. Instead, a virtual edition of the expo was held in 2021.
She informed that two more associated exhibitions will be held alongside the main expo at the same venue.
The two associated exhibitions are titled "18th Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2022-Summer Edition" and "40th Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2022 International Expo".
CEMS Bangladesh, a subsidiary body of CEMS-Global USA, will remain involved in the event management, she added.
She also said jute & textile minister Golam Dastagir Gazi is expected to inaugurate the expo while Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, and Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the BKMEA, will attend the function.
The organisers said the expo will host more than 260 companies from 12 countries.
It will be a one-stop platform to showcase the latest developments and emerging technology for this industry.
‘Textech’ will offer a unique B2B networking opportunity for textile garment machinery manufacturers to interact face-to-face with the textile and apparel manufacturers on the biggest B2B platform in Bangladesh.
It will be the biggest meeting place for buyers and suppliers and will also provide an interactive platform for exhibitors to generate business through displays and direct interaction.
They said the manufacturers of textile machinery, embroidery machines, circular knitting machines, sewing related equipment, apparel accessory and trim machines, digital printing machines, and related service providers will have immense opportunity to showcase their technologies, including machinery and also services in the exhibition.