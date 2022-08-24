International expo on textile technologies begins 31 August

An international expo on textile technologies is going to be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka from 31 August to 3 September, reports UNB.

CEMS-Global USA, an event management firm, is organising the four-day exhibition titled "21st Textech Bangladesh International Expo 2022".

Meherun N Islam, president and managing director of CEMS Global, announced the event’s details at a press conference held at the ERF auditorium in the city on Tuesday.