IMF loan: Bangladesh hopes for 4th, 5th tranches together in June

Bangladesh is hoping to get over the hurdles it faced for the first time in availing loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But for this, the government might have to take a set of unpopular decisions like slashing subsidies, raising power tariff and allowing the market to fix the currency exchange rate.

However, if both Bangladesh and the IMF remain adamant in their own positions, the country may not receive money from the global lender this time as well.

This will create new complexities for Bangladesh as other development partners also might grow reservations in lending money to the country.

Finance adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed himself spoke about this apprehension recently.