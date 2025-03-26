Trading at Bhomra land port to remain suspended 9 days due to Eid

Import and export activities at the Bhomra land port in Satkhira will remain suspended for nine days due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and the weekly off days.

Abu Musa, the general secretary of the Bhomra Customs, Clearing, and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association, said from 29 March to 5 April, there will be no import or export activities at the port.

The port will reopen on 6 April.

He mentioned that from the afternoon of 28 March, import and export activities between India’s West Bengal’s Ghojadanga land port and the Bhomra port will be halted.