Trading at Bhomra land port to remain suspended 9 days due to Eid
Import and export activities at the Bhomra land port in Satkhira will remain suspended for nine days due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and the weekly off days.
Abu Musa, the general secretary of the Bhomra Customs, Clearing, and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association, said from 29 March to 5 April, there will be no import or export activities at the port.
The port will reopen on 6 April.
He mentioned that from the afternoon of 28 March, import and export activities between India’s West Bengal’s Ghojadanga land port and the Bhomra port will be halted.
Due to the Eid celebrations, port officials and staff will return to their respective areas. Likewise, importers will be on holiday, and no goods will be cleared during this period.
Bhomra is one of the busiest land ports in the southwestern region of the country, connecting with Ghojadanga land port in India. Through this port, raw materials, food products, onions, rice, fruits, coal, spices, and various construction materials are imported and exported.
On average, 350 to 400 trucks transport goods through the port daily, according to Musa.
Immigration officials at the Bhomra checkpost said that although import and export activities will be suspended during the Eid holiday, passport-holding passengers will continue to cross the border without any disruption. Passengers can cross the border as usual.