Winter vegetable prices still high

Supply of vegetables remains at peak during winter. Yet vegetable prices increased by Tk 10-20 a kg in a gap of a week.
People concerned said rainfall disrupted vegetable production in Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur regions, resulting in a fall in supply. Transport costs also increased because of hartal and blockade. High price of potatoes also affected vegetable prices.
Visiting the kitchen markets in the capital's Palashi, New Market and Kathalbagan on Thursday, traders were seen selling at old potatoes at Tk 60-70 a kg and new potatoes at Tk 70-80 a kg. Prices of old potatoes were Tk 50-60 a kg and new potatoes Tk 60-80 a kg last week.
People concerned said prices of vegetables remains usually low during this time of the year, but this time prices are not falling due to higher price of potatoes. Usually, vegetable prices start falling with the arrival of new potatoes in markets. In the meantime, rainfall resulted in low yield of potatoes and vegetables, raising the prices. Besides, many transporters increased fare by 10-20 per cent on the pretext of imposing blockade by political parties.
Prices of eggplants rose to Tk 70-80 a kg from Tk 60-70 a kg in the last week, price of bean Tk 60-70 a kg from Tk 50-60 a kg, price of gourds 80-100 apiece from Tk 70-80 apiece and prices of cabbages and cauliflower increased to Tk 50-60 apiece from Tk 40-50 apiece last week. Green chillies were being sold at Tk 100-120 a kg.
Mohammad Mamun, a vegetable trader from Palashi kitchen market, told Prothom Alo, “There was a good supply of vegetables, and prices also fell, but wholesale price increased after supply dropped, affecting the retail prices. As customers are holding them accountable, they feel bit uncomfortable.”
Price of tomatoes usually remains more or less Tk 50 a kg during this time of year. However, price of local varieties of tomatoes increased to Tk 100-110 a kg from Tk 80 a kg last week. There was no good news on onions as prices of local varieties of onions increased by Tk 10 to 110-120 a kg while imported Indian onions were being sold at Tk 130-140 a kg.
Bangladesh Kachamal Aroth Malik Samity president Md Emran Master told Prothom Alo prices of vegetables are high this time compared to other times. However, there is no significant shortage in supply of vegetables. Transport cost increased slightly due to blockade. Yet, prices were not supposed to rise this much during this time of the winter, he added.
Prices of fish and beef remain unchanged
Prices of fish and beef saw no significant changes. Prices of chickens and eggs increased slightly as broiler chickens were sold at Tk 180-200 a kg, Sonali chicken at Tk 300-320 a kg and eggs at 125-130 a dozen.
Beef were sold at Tk 600-650 a kg. Prices of farmed rui were at 300-400 a kg and farmed tilapia and pangas were at 200-220 a kg. Prices of essentials including rice, lentils, flour and edible oil remain high.
Anwara Begun came to the capital’s New Market kitchen market to purchase essentials. She told Prothom Alo prices of rice and edible oil have long been high. Usually, vegetable prices remain low during winter, but prices are high this time. Only prices of beef fell slightly recently, she added.