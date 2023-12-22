Winter vegetable prices still high

Supply of vegetables remains at peak during winter. Yet vegetable prices increased by Tk 10-20 a kg in a gap of a week.

People concerned said rainfall disrupted vegetable production in Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur regions, resulting in a fall in supply. Transport costs also increased because of hartal and blockade. High price of potatoes also affected vegetable prices.

Visiting the kitchen markets in the capital's Palashi, New Market and Kathalbagan on Thursday, traders were seen selling at old potatoes at Tk 60-70 a kg and new potatoes at Tk 70-80 a kg. Prices of old potatoes were Tk 50-60 a kg and new potatoes Tk 60-80 a kg last week.