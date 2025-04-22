5.5m families to receive 30 kg of rice for 6 months

The interim government is expanding the food friendly programme even further. Currently, five million families are sold rice at a discounted price under this programme. In the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year, it will be sold to 5.5 million families. Not only that, the rice is sold only for five months a year at present. This duration is being increased to six months.

Right now, 30 kilograms of rice is sold monthly to every family at a rate of Tk 15 per kg. The quantity and the price of the rice is remaining the same though, sources from the finance division of the finance ministry and from the food ministry said this.

The food friendly programme was launched in 2016-17 fiscal year with the poor people living in rural areas of the country in mind. The then prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme in Chilmari upazila of Kurigram on 7 September 2016.

The programme was launched with the purpose of providing 5 million families with 30 kg of rice for five months. The responsibility of implementing the programme was given to the Directorate General of Food.