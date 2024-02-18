Debate over printing money for government

He further stated that no visible progress has been made in raising the tax-GDP ratio in the country in the last 15 years. This has exerted an additional pressure on the state treasury. Because of this, the government was given money by printing.

But Habibur Rahman, the chief economist of the Bangladesh Bank, contradicted the observations.

He said many were there talking about printing banknotes but they came up with totally wrong statements without knowing the truth. The matter of printing money could be known from the central bank’s balance sheet.

Habibur Rahman informed the seminar that the size of the central bank’s balance sheet in the last six months (July-December) grew to Tk 372,315 crore (over Tk 3.72 trillion), which is 2.03 per cent less than the same time of the preceding year. That means the amount of money released in the market is less than the amount entered the vault of the Bangladesh Bank. This has been done keeping conformity with the contractionary monetary policy. That means the allegation that money is being printed is not true, he asserted.