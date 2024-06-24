No export of ocean-going vessels in 20 months

Two local companies exported ocean-going ships one and a half decades ago, opening a new window for Bangladesh in ship export, but that potential has waned gradually as no ocean-going ship was exported over the past 20 months while only three ships were exported in the last five years.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue, lastly, Ananda Shipyard and Slipways Ltd in Narayanganj exported an ocean-going ship to Enzian Shipping in the UK in September 2022 and the vessel has been registered with Antigua and Barbuda while Western Marine Shipyard Limited in Chattogram exported no ships since January 2020.

Entrepreneurs said Bangladesh started taking the toll since the shipbuilding industry slowdown in 2011 when foreign buyers cancelled a number of export orders. The next impact came after the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Since then entrepreneurship could not recoup the damages. While loans from two ship-exporting companies Ananda Shipyard and Slipways and Western Marine Shipyard turned irregular. However, most of their loans have been regularised under a special policy facility recently and a process is underway to regularise the remaining loans.