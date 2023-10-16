Banks shift away from dollar pegs  

Banks are transitioning away from enforcing fixed price for dollars in bid to overcome dollar crisis.

Some banks are now buying remittances at Tk 5-6 more than the declared rate. Banks are setting this dollar price based on informal advice from the Bangladesh Bank.

Consequently, the per-dollar price of remittances has increased to Tk 115-116.

A significant surge in remittances coming through these banks has been observed in the last two weeks.

People associated with the banking sector say that the price of the dollar is moving towards the market price.

However, according to these banking sources, in the future, they will maintain a higher price for the dollar even in the payment of import bills.

Sources informed Prothom Alo that the banks are holding onto these dollars for the future, as the official price of the dollar in imports is still Tk 110.5.