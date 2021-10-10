Australia urged to continue duty benefits for 12 years

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called on Australia to extend the LDC graduation transition period for Bangladesh for 12 years with duty benefits, reports UNB.

"Given the fact that 83 per cent of Bangladesh's export earning depends on ready-made garments (RMG) alone, which employs 10 million people, including backward and forward linkage industries, and given the fact that Covid has caused severe financial distress to the industry which will take some time to recover, we request the development partners, including Australia to extend the LDC graduation transition time by 12 years," BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said.