$23 billion export earnings vanish into thin air

Startling discrepancy in export earnings has come to light as the authorities have recently wiped out exports records worth $23.34 billion.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) initially reported $93.14 billion in exports for the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2023-24 and the same period in 2022-23.

In a surprising twist, the central bank has recently claimed that exports were only $69.80 billion during the period, which is down by $23.34 billion or 25 per cent from the previous figure.