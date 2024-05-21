BB takes new initiative to bring export earnings at home
Since some of the exporters were not bringing back their income from the exported goods on time, the central bank said an exporter will be paid according to the dollar price, which existed when the income was supposed to be brought back to the country, not the actual time the income entered the country.
But now the central bank has changed that decision and said that an exporter will get the dollar price at an exchange rate at the time of the export income entering the country.
The regulatory body announced this decision by issuing a notification in this regard on Monday.
As a result, if anyone brings back his old income to the country now, he will receive payment at the current dollar exchange rate of Tk 117.5.
Though the Bangladesh Bank has taken various initiatives to bring export income to the country on time amid the dollar crisis that has been going on for two years, the earnings are not being brought to the country on time.
If the income is not brought to the country on time, there is a scope to take legal action for money laundering, but no such initiative is seen.