BB takes new initiative to bring export earnings at home

The regulatory body announced this decision by issuing a notification in this regard on Monday.

As a result, if anyone brings back his old income to the country now, he will receive payment at the current dollar exchange rate of Tk 117.5.

Though the Bangladesh Bank has taken various initiatives to bring export income to the country on time amid the dollar crisis that has been going on for two years, the earnings are not being brought to the country on time.

If the income is not brought to the country on time, there is a scope to take legal action for money laundering, but no such initiative is seen.