Will investigate how GNI, Inflation were estimated: Debapriya

The committee on drafting a white paper on the state of economy will investigate how the calculations on macroeconomic indicators like gross national income and inflation rates were done in the past, the committee’s head Debapriya Bhattacharya said on Tuesday.

“In the broad line we have identified that the estimations that had been done was based on very weak physical foundation,” he said briefing the reporters at General Economic Division.

He mentioned on many occasions the officials who prepared the estimations felt helpless under pressure from the government.

“They were compelled to give those estimations, they told us so,” he added.