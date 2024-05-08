Policy interest rate hiked to 8.5pc, SMART system cancelled

In a separate circular, the central bank announced withdrawal of the six months moving average rate of treasury bills (SMART) system in determining the loan interest rates, with a view to transitioning towards a fully market-based system for loan interest rates.

At the same time, the upper and lower limits of the policy interest corridor have been adjusted with the policy interest rate.

The interest rate ceiling, standing lending facility (SLF), has been raised by 50 basis points from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent, while the floor, standing deposit facility (SDF), has been increased by 50 basis points from 6.50 per cent to 7 per cent.