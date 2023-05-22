Letter sent to agriculture ministry for importing onion: Tipu

Tipu said although there has been sufficient production of onion in the country, the market has been destabilised by some quarters who are trying to make hefty profits through hoarding onion.

“The price of onion has increased at consumer level over the last few days while considering the current circumstances, the Ministry of Agriculture has been advised to import onion. Since the import permit in this regard is issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, so they have been suggested to take necessary measures to this end. They (Ministry of Agriculture) will take a decision soon in this regard after monitoring the market,” he added.