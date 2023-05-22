Letter sent to agriculture ministry for importing onion: Tipu

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said that a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture for importing onion as the price of the kitchen essential has increased at consumer level in the market, BSS reports.
The commerce minister said this while replying to a question after attending the annual sports competition, talent award and civic reception of Alatunnesa Higher Secondary School as the chief guest at Badda in the capital.
Tipu said although there has been sufficient production of onion in the country, the market has been destabilised by some quarters who are trying to make hefty profits through hoarding onion.
“The price of onion has increased at consumer level over the last few days while considering the current circumstances, the Ministry of Agriculture has been advised to import onion. Since the import permit in this regard is issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, so they have been suggested to take necessary measures to this end. They (Ministry of Agriculture) will take a decision soon in this regard after monitoring the market,” he added.
He said the issuance of permit for importing onion has remained suspended so that the local farmers get the just price of their produces, but now there is no other alternative to importing onion to give relief to the consumers from the high price.
The commerce minister also hoped that the market of onion would stabilise once the import starts.
When asked whether the government is properly monitoring the market or not, he said that the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection is properly monitoring the kitchen market including that of sugar.
Earlier in his formal speech, Tipu said that Bangladesh has turned into a role model of development in the world as the global community is now amazed to see the unprecedented development achieved in various sectors over the years under the farsighted and dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Mentioning that Bangladesh has been transformed into a developing nation from the LDCs, he said that all would have to work hard in unison to turn Bangladesh as a prosperous and developed “Sonar Bangla” by 2041.
Former senior secretary Mofizul Islam spoke on the occasion as the special guest presided over by school committee president and Badda 21 number ward councilor Masum Goni Tapash.