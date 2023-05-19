Govt to import onions if prices don't drop soon: Minister

The minister was talking to reporters at Shalban in Rangpur on Friday morning, after reaching there on a two-day trip.

Regarding the control of the kitchen market, Tipu Munshi said it is not solely his (the commerce ministry) responsibility to take care of the market.

“We do not control everything in the kitchen markets. There are various ministries to take care of that. The situation, as a whole, is not too bad. The kitchen market fluctuates; sometimes the vegetable price hikes, sometimes it falls,” he added.