India agrees to export seven essential items to Bangladesh: Tipu

India has agreed to supply seven essential items, including rice, wheat, sugar and onion, to Bangladesh as per the country's demand, commerce minister Tipu Munshi has said.

While addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Tuesday about the outcomes of the two-day Bangladesh-India commerce minister level meeting held on 22-23 December in New Delhi, Tipu Munshi said, "Annual quota facility has been sought to India for importing major essential items like rice, wheat, sugar and onion to face the possible food crisis. They (India) have agreed to fix such quota as per our requirement."

The minister led the Bangladesh delegation in the meeting while Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal led the Indian side.

About the annual quota, the commerce minister said that India told the Bangladesh delegation that they would fix the quota within the next two months after reviewing the actual demand of Bangladesh.