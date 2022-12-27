India agrees to export seven essential items to Bangladesh: Tipu

He said during the meeting, Bangladesh has requested India to withdraw the anti-dumping duty imposed earlier in 2017 on the Bangladeshi Jute-made goods.
"In response, they (India) have assured us of actively considering the matter," added Tipu.
The minister said both Bangladesh and India have agreed to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) within the shortest possible time. "Hopefully such agreement will be signed very soon."
He also said that the issue of currency swap was also discussed in the meeting, but the matter was in the initial stage. "The issue of possible benefits of the country from currency swap will be considered first," he said.
In response to the Indian side's suggestion for reopening the bordering huts which were closed earlier due to the pandemic, Tipu said that they have informed the Indian government that efforts are on to reopening the border huts.
He said that three border huts are now under operation while another one will be opened soon.
During the visit, the commerce minister also met the Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Commerce ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, additional secretary (FTA) Nur Md Mahbubul Haque, WTO cell director general Md Hafizur Rahman and additional secretary (export) M Abdur Rahim Khan were also present, among others, at the press conference.