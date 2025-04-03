Tariff issue will be resolved through talks with US: Prof Yunus
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed strong hope that there would be a positive progress in resolving the tariff issue through talks with the US government.
“We are studying it. Since it is negotiable, we will negotiate and I am sure we can craft out the best deal,” the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said quoting Prof Yunus as saying.
Talking about a 37 per cent tariff of the US on Bangladeshi products, Shafiqul Alam said, "The whole issue is still at the early stages of discussion. We are reviewing it and we are hopeful that the steps we are taking will help make our relations with the US stronger in the coming days.”
He said the interim government hopes that it would be able to move towards a solution that would be a win-win situation for both the countries.
“We will do something that will protect the interests of both the US and Bangladesh,” the press secretary said, adding that Bangladesh continues to communicate with the US to this end.
Earlier, in the morning, Alam said Bangladesh is reviewing its tariffs on products imported from the United States.
"The National Board of Revenue is identifying options to rationalise tariffs expeditiously, which is necessary to address the matter," he wrote on a Facebook post this morning.
Alam said the United States is a close friend of Bangladesh and our largest export destination.
The interim government has been working with the US since the Trump Administration took over to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, he said.
"Our ongoing work with the US government is expected to help address the tariff issue," the press secretary said.
The United States has recently announced a 37 percent tariff on goods imported from Bangladesh as part of US President Donald Trump’s new ‘reciprocal tariff’ policy.