Tariff issue will be resolved through talks with US: Prof Yunus

Talking about a 37 per cent tariff of the US on Bangladeshi products, Shafiqul Alam said, "The whole issue is still at the early stages of discussion. We are reviewing it and we are hopeful that the steps we are taking will help make our relations with the US stronger in the coming days.”

He said the interim government hopes that it would be able to move towards a solution that would be a win-win situation for both the countries.

“We will do something that will protect the interests of both the US and Bangladesh,” the press secretary said, adding that Bangladesh continues to communicate with the US to this end.