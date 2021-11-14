Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000t wheat

Advertisement
Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country has been importing grains to shore up reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.
Price offers in the new wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.
Advertisement
Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.