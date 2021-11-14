Local

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000t wheat

Reuters
Hamburg
In this photograph taken on 15 April 2017, an Indian farmer harvests wheat in a field on the outskirts of Alwar in the western state of Rajastha
In this photograph taken on 15 April 2017, an Indian farmer harvests wheat in a field on the outskirts of Alwar in the western state of RajasthaAFP

Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is 22 November, they said.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months. The country has been importing grains to shore up reserves after extreme weather from floods to heatwaves damaged crops.

Price offers in the new wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

