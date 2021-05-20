Bangladesh rice output seen rising 3.5pc in April this year: USDA

Bangladesh's rice production is expected to rise 3.5 per cent to 35.8 million tonnes in the year to April from the corresponding period last year, due to higher acreage and yields, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

Speculation in the market and consumers stocking rice due to the pandemic and associated lockdowns have strengthened domestic demand, driving up market prices.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third biggest producer, has emerged as a major buyer after repeated floods last year destroyed crops and sent local prices to record highs.

Neighboring Indian rice export prices rose for the first time in seven weeks on a stronger rupee, while poor demand pushed Thai rates to a more than six-month low.

Top exporter India's 5 per cent broken parboiled variety was quoted at $379 to $385 per tonne this week, up from last week's $370-$374 range.

Indian rice prices are gradually being raised due to the appreciation in the rupee, but it is still cheaper than other destinations, an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh said.