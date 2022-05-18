Bangladesh sees rising economic instability

Dollar price is now excessively high all across the world and it rose 16 per cent in the last one year and reached a 20-year high, putting the small economies in a dire state.

The scenario is nothing different when it comes to Bangladesh. Instability arose in the economy here which affected some significant indicators.

Bangladesh had never let the market decide the currency exchange rate. When the economy was doing well and there was no crisis in foreign currency income, the country intentionally retained the exchange rate of dollars.

But the central bank is now depreciating taka frequently against the greenback. The crisis has now been so acute that the dollar is selling nowhere at the fixed-rate.

Bangladesh Bank has fixed the dollar price at Tk 87.5 but the commercial banks are charging Tk 95 for each dollar. The price crossed the Tk 100-mark at the kerb market. Each dollar was selling at Tk 102 at the open market on Tuesday.