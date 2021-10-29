Bangladesh should focus more on regional trade blocs: Experts

Experts at a webinar on Friday observed that Bangladesh should focus more on regional trade blocs to attract trade and investments.

They made the observation at the webinar on "Asia and Pacific and Bangladesh: Harnessing Economic Potentials" held on the fourth day of "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021," said a press release.

Bangladesh is located in a strategic location in the Asia and Pacific and poised to improve its competitiveness to make its vibrant position in this region but the country needs to work more in policy reforms, product diversification, market diversification, business process simplification, competitive tax and tariff regime, infrastructure development to harness the economic potentials, they mentioned.