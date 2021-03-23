Bangladeshi apparel company to invest $5m in Dhaka EPZ

Shasha Garments Limited, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish an apparel manufacturing industry in Dhaka Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with an investment of USD5 million, reports BSS.

This will be their fourth industry in EPZs.

In presence of BEPZA executive chairman major general Md Nazrul Islam, an agreement to this effect was signed between BEPZA and Shasha Garments Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release.