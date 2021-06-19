Bangladeshi deposits drop in Swiss banks, money laundering continues

Lastly, it can be said the question is about sincerity, determination and political will. The big question is whether the government really wants to catch the money launderers or not. Since we don’t know the answer, the discussion on money laundering will stop this time too after June is over. At one point of the discussion, the government will make some promises like they had made in previous years. Money launderers also know these are just words. So tax evasion will continue. Black money will increase. Bank loans won’t be repaid. Earning from narcotics and arms trade will increase. Government officials will continue to take bribes and carry out corruption. And this money will be laundered to another countries and a portion of it will go to Swiss banks. So there is nothing to be relieved when there is a decline in the funds being kept in Swiss banks.

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna