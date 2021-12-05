Bank loans gain momentum

The economy of the country shows the sign of revival as Covid-19 situation improves. Many entrepreneurs are taking up new projects and some entrepreneurs are increasing production. There has been a noticeable upward trend in production the readymade garment and steel sectors in addition to setting up new projects. New solar and fuel-based power plants and liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies are opening. As a result, import of capital machinery and raw materials are increasing, so does import cost.

The flow of loan is on the rise in the private sector as businesses take up new initiatives and expand their operations. Stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, loan disbursement has now bounced back, injecting momentum into the banking sector.