Islami Bank DMD resigns

Earlier in the last week, IBBL’s additional managing director Omar Faruq Khan resigned from his post. He was in charge of international banking division of IBBL and overseeing the issues of import, export and remittance collections.

At the same time, Akij Uddin, who was the personal secretary to the chairman of First Security Islami Bank Limited, joined as DMD of Islami Bank.

Prothom Alo went to the head office of IBBL to talk about the resignation of Siddiqur Rahman but the managing director Monirul Moula was not available. It was learned that he is also not attending office since Monday.

When Prothom Alo made a phone call to him, it was said from his residence that Monirul Moula is unwell now. No one could confirm when he would return to work.