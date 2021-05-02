Beximco makes 77 taka profit on each dose of Covid vaccine

The company’s profits have gone up by almost 62.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. In the first three months of the year, its earnings per share (EPS) has increased to Tk 3.28. In the corresponding period of the previous year, 2020, this was Tk 2.02. That means, in a matter of one year, the company’s EPS has increased by Tk 1.26, a large chunk which has come from the additional revenue from the Covid vaccine. Added to this is the pharmaceutical business and profit from export growth.

The tripartite agreement for the supply of Covid vaccines had not been published by any of the parties for so long. As a result, there had been no information on how much profit Beximco had made on the vaccines brought in from India. BNP and other political parties had been demanding that the agreement be made public. There had also been criticism about Beximco being the sole importer of the vaccine. Now with the vaccine supply coming to a halt, the criticism has mounted.

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir