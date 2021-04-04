BGMEA election: Voting begins

Voting in the biennial election (2021-2023) to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) began amid recent spike in novel coronavirus infection cases on Sunday.

The voting has begun at 9:00 am and will continue until 7:00 pm. This is the first vote to the apex business committee of Bangladesh in the last eight years. The election commission has extended the time of voting for two hours so that the voters can cast their votes maintaining health guidelines.

The voting is underway at Hotel Radisson Blu in Dhaka and the regional office of BGMEA in Chattogram. As per the election schedule, a total of 1,853 RMG factory owners who are also members of the association, will cast their votes in Dhaka while some 461 members will cast their votes in Chattogram.