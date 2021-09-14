BGMEA seeks govt support for RMG sector to overcome pandemic challenges

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought support of the government for the RMG industry to overcome the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and turn around, reports UNB.

A delegation of BGMEA led by its acting president SM Mannan (Kochi) made the call during a meeting with senior secretary to the finance ministry Abdur Rouf Talukder at the secretariat on Tuesday.