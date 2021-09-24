BGMEA urges US businesses, expatriates to invest in Bangladesh

Terming Bangladesh a land of opportunities, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan has urged US businessmen and also the expatriate Bangladeshis living in the US to invest in the country which offers an attractive and investment-friendly environment.

The BGMEA chief made the call while addressing a business roundtable held in New York recently, said a media release Thursday.

The US-Bangladesh Business Council of the US Chamber of Commerce hosted the roundtable with Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and over 30 senior executives from the US and Bangladesh business communities on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).