Bangladesh’s GDP growth 6.12pc in 3rd quarter of FY 2023-24

Bangladesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew to 6.12 perc ent in the third quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

This quarterly GDP update, released today, Tuesday, is part of the requirements for a $4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The latest data shows a notable improvement from previous quarters, with GDP growth recorded at 6.01 per cent in the first quarter (July-September) and 3.78 per cent in the second quarter (October-December) of the same fiscal year.