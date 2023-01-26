Shrimp industry reels from changing demand patterns

Bangladesh’s shrimp export industry was already facing major declines, as 72 per cent of the world’s shrimp market is occupied by vannamei shrimp, also known as white leg shrimp, while the country mainly exports black tiger shrimp, or ‘bagda’, and scampi shrimp, or ‘galda’.

According to industry sources, Bangladesh’s shrimp export business suffered another major setback as the current global economic slump also took a heavy toll on the world’s food market.

As a result, one of the major export items of Bangladesh, shrimp, has lost 80 per cent of its previous demand on the world market. On top of that, export prices decreased by 40 per cent.