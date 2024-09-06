Price of rice, chicken and eggs rise

The price of different varieties of rice has increased by Tk 2-6 at retail. Besides, the prices of broiler chicken and eggs have also risen. However, prices of different types of vegetables have fallen. This was found while visiting the markets in Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market and Town Hall Thursday.

Traders said that the sales of rice have gone up suddenly due to the supply of relief in several flood-affected districts of the country. Especially the coarse rice is in extremely high demand right now. Besides, the price or paddy has also gone through a round of price hike recently. Because of these reasons, rice is selling on the retail level at a higher rate than before.

Visiting three different markets in the capital it was found that a kg of coarse rice (Swarna/28) was selling for Tk 50-54 on the retail level two weeks ago. This variety of rice sold for Tk 52-60 a kg on Thursday. The same way the price of fine rice (Miniket) has also increased by Tk 2-6 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2-3 per kg on the wholesale level.