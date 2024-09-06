Market price
Price of rice, chicken and eggs rise
The price of rice increased by Tk 2-6 per kg. Vegetable prices fall further.
The price of different varieties of rice has increased by Tk 2-6 at retail. Besides, the prices of broiler chicken and eggs have also risen. However, prices of different types of vegetables have fallen. This was found while visiting the markets in Shewrapara, Mohammadpur Krishi Market and Town Hall Thursday.
Traders said that the sales of rice have gone up suddenly due to the supply of relief in several flood-affected districts of the country. Especially the coarse rice is in extremely high demand right now. Besides, the price or paddy has also gone through a round of price hike recently. Because of these reasons, rice is selling on the retail level at a higher rate than before.
Visiting three different markets in the capital it was found that a kg of coarse rice (Swarna/28) was selling for Tk 50-54 on the retail level two weeks ago. This variety of rice sold for Tk 52-60 a kg on Thursday. The same way the price of fine rice (Miniket) has also increased by Tk 2-6 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of rice has increased by Tk 2-3 per kg on the wholesale level.
Speaking on the issue of price hike in rice, general secretary of Bangladesh Auto Rice Major and Husking Mill Owners Association in Kushtia, Zainal Abedin said that the demand of rice has increased a lot due to floods. Besides, the price of paddy has also increased by Tk 100 per sack (50 kg). Because of these two reasons, the price of rice has increased in different wholesale markets.
Rising price of chicken and eggs
The price of both broiler and Sonali chicken has increased in the market. The price of broiler chicken was Tk 160-170 per kg two weeks ago which was seen selling for Tk 170-180 on Thursday. In fact this cost another Tk 10 extra in some markets. And, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased by Tk 10 per kg and rose to Tk 250-260 within a week.
Within the difference of ten days, the price of brown broiler eggs increased by Tk 5 per dozen in the market. For this, a dozen of brown broiler eggs sold for Tk 155-160 on Thursday. And, the white broiler eggs sold at the rate of Tk 150 per dozen.
The price of potato and onion in the market has been high for quite a few months. At present per kg of potato is selling for Tk 55-60 and local verities of onions are selling for Tk 110-120. According to the information of government agency, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) a kg of potato is selling at a price 29 per cent higher than that from the same time last year while for local verities of onion it is 35 per cent higher.
Meanwhile, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has cut down the duty tax on import level to reduce the price of potato and onion. The existing 25 per cent duty tax on the import of potato has been reduced down to 15 per cent. Apart from this, the existing 3 per cent regulatory duty on potato and 5 per cent on onion import have also been withdrawn completely.
Vegetable price drops
After visiting the markets it has been found that the price of quite a few vegetable has reduced by Tk 10-20 per kg compared to last week.
For example, a kg of aubergine sold for Tk 70-90 on Thursday, which cost Tk 80-110 last week. The same way the price of long beans also reduced by Tk 20 per kg and it sold for Tk 80 a kg.
Among other vegetables the prices of bitter gourd, spiny gourd, tomato and papaya have reduced while the price of the rest remains unchanged. Meanwhile, the price of green chilli reduced by Tk 20 per kg and it sold for Tk 180-200 per kg on Thursday.
Apart from that, fishes like rui, tilapia and pangas sold for the previous prices. On Thursday, a kg of rui (farm) sold for Tk 300-330, a kg of tilapia for Tk 200-220 and a kg pangas for Tk 180-200. However, the price of hilsa (weighing a kg) reduced by Tk 150-200 per kg and was noticed being sold for Tk 1,500-1,600.
A resident of capital’s Adabar area Mahmudul Hasan, who works in a private company said, “Though the price of vegetables has reduced a bit the prices of other items are quite high. Unless the prices of these essentials are reduced, there is no relief for low-income people like us.”