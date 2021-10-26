Bourses bounce back after two-day slump

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, however, dropped to Tk 13.86 billion on the prime bourse, which was 5.71 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 14.70 billion.
The prices of more than 90 per cent traded issues closed higher, as out of 376 issues traded, 340 closed higher, 22 ended lower and 14 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco returned to the day's top turnover list with shares worth Tk 867 million changing hands, closely followed by Delta Life Insurance (Tk 784 million), NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 757 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 705 million) and Fortune Shoes (Tk 561 million).
KDS Accessories was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10.18 per cent while Grameenphone was the day's worst loser, shedding 1.65 per cent.
The port city bourse CSE also rebounded strongly with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI - soaring 274.32 points to settle at 20,444.08 points and Selective Categories Index - CSCX - advancing 159.55 points to finish at 12,283.18 points.
Here too, the gainers beat the losers as 245 issues closed higher, 33 ended lower and 22 remained unchanged.
The port city bourse traded 13.75 million shares and mutual fund units worth nearly Tk 418 million in turnover.