Bourses bounce back after two-day slump

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Tuesday bounced back after two days break as institutional investors came up with buying lucrative shares.

At the end of the session, DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, recovered from the previous day's big losses as the index soared 120.48 points or 1.75 per cent to settle at 7,005.78. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 17.10 points to finish at 2,661.65 and the DSES (Shariah) index advanced 16.86 points to close at 1,482.46.