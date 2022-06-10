Bus fare increased for 13 routes considering Padma Bridge toll

Aiming to provide smooth service on Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the fare has been revised for 40 bus-seats (excluding driver) instead of 51 bus-seats by adjusting the prescribed toll.

According to the circular, the latest fares for the routes are: Tk 412.32 for Dhaka-Barishal, via Mawa Bhanga, Madaripur from the previous Tk 402.

The fare will be Tk 504.21 for Dhaka-Gopalganj, Tk 649.36 for Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna, Tk 218.53 for Dhaka-Zajira-Shariatpur, Tk 534.20 for Dhaka-Barishal-Pirojpur, Tk 628.25 for Dhaka-Gopalganj-Pirojpur- Bagerhat, Tk 501.52 for Dhaka-Barishal-Patuakhali, Tk 327.50 for Dhaka-Bhanga-Madaripur, Tk 633.05 for Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna-Shatkhira, Tk 288.39 for Dhaka-Bhanga-Faridpur, Tk 653.86 for Dhaka-Madaripur-Barishal-Bhola-Char Fashion, Tk 219.88 for Dhaka-Buriganga second bridge-Shariatpur and Tk 694.29 for Dhaka -Madaripur-Barishal-Patuakhali-Kuakata.