Bus fare increased for 13 routes considering Padma Bridge toll

Prothom Alo English Desk
Padma Bridge from the Jajira end
Syed Zakir Hossain

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has fixed new bus fares for 13 routes in the south-western part of the country considering the toll of the Padma Bridge, reports news agency BSS.

The bus fair will come into effect from the day when the vehicle will run on the bridge, said a circular signed by BRTA Director (Engineering) Sitangshu Shekhar Biswas on Wednesday.

Aiming to provide smooth service on Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the fare has been revised for 40 bus-seats (excluding driver) instead of 51 bus-seats by adjusting the prescribed toll.

According to the circular, the latest fares for the routes are: Tk 412.32 for Dhaka-Barishal, via Mawa Bhanga, Madaripur from the previous Tk 402.

The fare will be Tk 504.21 for Dhaka-Gopalganj, Tk 649.36 for Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna, Tk 218.53 for Dhaka-Zajira-Shariatpur, Tk 534.20 for Dhaka-Barishal-Pirojpur, Tk 628.25 for Dhaka-Gopalganj-Pirojpur- Bagerhat, Tk 501.52 for Dhaka-Barishal-Patuakhali, Tk 327.50 for Dhaka-Bhanga-Madaripur, Tk 633.05 for Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna-Shatkhira, Tk 288.39 for Dhaka-Bhanga-Faridpur, Tk 653.86 for Dhaka-Madaripur-Barishal-Bhola-Char Fashion, Tk 219.88 for Dhaka-Buriganga second bridge-Shariatpur and Tk 694.29 for Dhaka -Madaripur-Barishal-Patuakhali-Kuakata.

Overall, the fares of all the routes have been increased by Tk 10.

The long-cherished Padma Bridge will open for vehicular movement at around 6:00 am on 26 June, a day after its inauguration on 25 June. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it.

